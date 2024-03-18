Miami Open 2024 ATP Men's Draw brackets revealed

It's March and Miami's tennis scene is heating up for the ATP World Tour at the 2024 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium this week.

The ATP revealed the matchups for this year's tournament and has a lot of familiar faces returning like Great Britain's Andy Murray and Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Here is all you need to know:

Which ATP players will feature?

Unfortunately, World No1. Novak Djokovic will not be playing in the Miami Open this year, choosing to focus on balancing his "private and professional schedule," which means World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz takes the top seed and shifts all the others up one spot in the tournament's seeding.

Daniil Medvedev, last year's winner, will be hoping for a repeat and wants to win this event twice for the first time in his career. He will most likely face Max Purcell or Marton Fucsovics in the second round after receiving a bye for the first.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray is set to make an appearance at the Miami Open as he takes on Matteo Berrettini in round 1, while Medvedev and Jannik Sinner could face a rematch of their Australian Open final if they both make it to the semi-finals.

Speaking of Sinner, who also faced Medvedev in last year's Miami Open, the World No. 3 has a bye in round 1 but could face Pedro Cachin or a qualifier in the 2nd round.

Hubert Hurkacz, will be hoping to recover from his loss to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells, and could face Daniel Elahi Galan or Alexander Schevchenko in the second round.

2022 Miami Open finalist Casper Ruud will also be taking part in the tournament and could even face Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

While former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori earned a wild card and will face Sebastian Ofner after 7 months of not playing due to several injuries.

Alexander Zverev, a finalist in 2018, will be playing the winner between Felix Auger-Aliassime or a qualifier in the second round.

Here's the top 10 seeded players and who they may face in the second round:

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Aleksandar Vukic or Roberto Carballes Baena

Jannik Sinner (2) vs Pedro Cachin or a qualifier

Daniil Medvedev (3) vs Max Purcell or Marton Fucsovics

Alexander Zverev (4) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime or a qualifier

Andrey Rublev (5) vs Tomas Machac or Darwin Blanch

Holger Rune (6) vs Fabian Marozsan or a qualifier

Casper Ruud (7) vs Pavel Kotov or Luca Van Assche

Hubert Hurkacz (8) vs Daniel Elahi Galan or Alexander Schevchenko

Alex de Minaur (9) vs Alexandre Muller or Soonwoo Kwon

Stefanos Tsitsipas (10) vs Luciano Darderi or Denis Shapovalov

For the complete brackets, click here.

Tennis icons James Blake and Venus Williams joined NBC6's Giselle Espinales and revealed all the match ups for this year's tournament.

When and where is the Miami Open?

The tournament will take place, as it has been since 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from March 17 to 31, 2024.

The Miami Open was held at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, from 1987 to 2018.

What’s the 2024 tournament schedule?

The Miami Open begins play with Qualifying rounds from March 17 through March 19. There is no Stadium Court access during qualifying sessions.

The first round begins Wednesday, March 20, with men's and women's matches kicking off at 11 a.m. The evening session starts at 7 p.m.

The tournament follows the same schedule format until the finals on March 30 and 31.

On Saturday, March 30, the women's main draw singles final and men's doubles final will begin at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 31, the men's main draw singles and women's doubles finals will take place at 12:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.miamiopen.com/tournament/schedule/

What else is there to do at the Miami Open?

The tournament has a list of different events and activities prepared for the two upcoming weeks.

The first activity in their schedule is "Family Day," which begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 and will have a magician, caricature artist, and face painters around the stadium.

In the Piper-Heidsieck Sky View one can grab a glass of champagne while experiencing the Miami pen from “new heights.”

Wheelchair tennis will make its debut at the Miami Open and is open to all ticket holders. Japan’s Shingo Kunieda, four-time Paralympic gold medalist and winner of 28 major singles titles, will be the tournament director, with Grand Slam champions, Great Britain’s Gordon Reid and Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez, confirmed in the field.

The Miami-based band HyRyZe returns to the Miami Open and will offer a concert on March 30th following the Women’s finals.

Check out more activities and events here: https://www.miamiopen.com/activities/