World class tennis is around the corner! Countdown to the 2024 Miami Open

Tennis is coming back to town. The Miami Open countdown has started, and tennis enthusiasts are getting excited.

The biggest tennis stars are coming back to Miami for one of the most talked about tournaments in the sports world, the 2024 Miami Open presented by Itaú.

The tournament is part of the ATP Masters 100 events on the ATP Tour and part of the WTA 1000 events in WTA Tour.

As much as a sports event the Miami Open is a social event where people can enjoy local food and many other activities planned by the tournament.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For such big event one can feel overwhelmed thinking about how to get tickets and make the most out of your experience.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is the Miami Open?

The tournament will take place, as it has been since 2019, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from March 17 to 31, 2024.

The Miami Open was held at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, from 1987 to 2018.

What’s the 2024 tournament schedule?

The Miami Open begins play with Qualifying rounds from March 17 through March 19. There is no Stadium Court access during qualifying sessions.

The first round begins Wednesday, March 20, with men's and women's matches kicking off at 11 a.m. The evening session starts at 7 p.m.

The tournament follows the same schedule format until the finals on March 30 and 31.

On Saturday, March 30, the women's main draw singles final and men's doubles final will begin at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 31, the men's main draw singles and women's doubles finals will take place at 12:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.miamiopen.com/tournament/schedule/

How to get tickets for the Miami Open?

There are a variety of ticket options, some are available for as little as $30.

Some of the tickets and packages are:

Single session tickets Watch top tennis talent and experience Miami Open’s festival-like campus day or night with Single Session tickets. A Single Session ticket provides access to 2–3 matches on the Stadium Court in addition to general admission and grounds access to other outer courts. Dates and tournament schedule subject to change. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/single-session/



Mini plans Mini Plan ticket bundles offer reserved Stadium Court seating over a series of sessions, full campus access, and more. Each plan includes 4–6 sessions, with each session featuring 2-3 Stadium Court matches. 2024 Mini Plans are on sale now. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/mini-plans/



Group packages Spend quality time with family, friends, colleagues or other important people in your life. Gather a group to celebrate at the Miami Open and enjoy exclusive benefits, ensuring a memorable experience for all. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/group-packages/



Duration packages Gain full tournament access, witness top tennis talent, and explore campus grounds at valued package rates. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/duration-packages/



Ground passes & outer court tickets Explore campus competition courts, practice courts, and tournament matches in the Grandstand, the second-largest court on the Miami Open grounds. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/grounds-passes/



Suites & Luxury Witness world-class tennis coupled with an unparalleled luxury experience at Hard Rock Stadium. Premier Stadium Court seating offers exclusive accommodations. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/luxury/



For more information on how to get tickets or different ticket options there is an “interest form” in the Miami Open website. By filling out the form a sales representative will reach out to you with more information.

You can also call (305) 943-OPEN for more information.

Where to park?

Parking purchase is also available through Ticketmaster. On the website, guests are encouraged to “download their digital tickets and parking passes prior to arriving.”

Pre-paid parking is only purchasable on Ticketmaster up until 10 p.m. the day before each session. All same-day parking purchases must be at Gate 15 and 16.

Credit: Miami Open

What else is there to do at the Miami Open?

The tournament has a list of different events and activities prepared for the two upcoming weeks.

The first activity in their schedule is “Family Day”, which begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 and will have a magician, caricature artist, face painters around the stadium.

In the Piper-Heidsieck Sky View one can grab a glass of champagne while experiencing the Miami pen from “new heights.”

Wheelchair tennis will make its debut at the Miami Open and is open to all ticket holders. Japan’s Shingo Kunieda, four-time Paralympic gold medalist and winner of 28 major singles titles, will be the tournament director, with Grand Slam champions, Great Britain’s Gordon Reid and Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez, confirmed in the field.

The Miami based band HyRyZe returns to the Miami Open and will offer a concert on March 30th following the Women’s finals.

Check more activities and events here: https://www.miamiopen.com/activities/