WATCH LIVE: Miami Open 2024 WTA Women's Draw

The WTA Tour is heading to the Hard Rock Stadium this week and the hype is already in full swing.

All eyes will be on World No1. Iga Swiatek and the Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka as they take on some of the top talent in the tour, like Florida's Coco Gauff and Venus Williams, who was given a wild card entry alongside former No.1's Simona Halep, Carolina Wozniacki and the 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu.

This tournament will also see the return of Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, after returning from their maternity leaves and earning a direct entry due to their special rankings.

Here is all you need to know:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When and where is the Miami Open?

The tournament will take place, as it has been since 2019, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from March 17 to 31, 2024.

The Miami Open was held at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, from 1987 to 2018.

What’s the 2024 tournament schedule?

The Miami Open begins play with Qualifying rounds from March 17 through March 19. There is no Stadium Court access during qualifying sessions.

The first round begins Wednesday, March 20, with men's and women's matches kicking off at 11 a.m. The evening session starts at 7 p.m.

The tournament follows the same schedule format until the finals on March 30 and 31.

On Saturday, March 30, the women's main draw singles final and men's doubles final will begin at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 31, the men's main draw singles and women's doubles finals will take place at 12:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.miamiopen.com/tournament/schedule/

Countdown to the 2024 Miami Open.

Who is playing in the Miami Open?

Since the Miami Open is one of the nine WTA 1000 tournaments which carries a lot of weight in the global rankings, and it's mandatory, the tournament will have 128 players.

Last year's winner Petra Kvitova will not be defending her title in this year's edition due to being on maternity leave.

However, the runner up, World No. 4 Elena Rybakina will be back and hoping to add to her 7 career titles.

2022 Miami Open Champion and current World No.1 Iga Swiatek will join the likes of Aryna Sabelenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber in this year's edition.

How much is the prize money?

The Miami Open has a $8,770,480 total commitment prize money and awards ranking points based on where the athlete's run ends.

The Champion of the tournament will earn $1,100,000 in prize money and be awarded with 1,000 points.

The Finalist will earn: $585,000 and be awarded 650 points.

Semifinalists: $325,000 and 390 points.

Quarterfinalists: $185,000 and 215 points.

Fourth Round: $101,000 and 120 points.

Third Round: $59,100 and 65 points.

Second round: $34,500 and 35 points

First round: $23,350 and 10 points

The points awarded will count towards the global ranking.

What else is there to do at the Miami Open?

The tournament has a list of different events and activities prepared for the two upcoming weeks.

The first activity in their schedule is “Family Day”, which begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 and will have a magician, caricature artist, face painters around the stadium.

In the Piper-Heidsieck Sky View one can grab a glass of champagne while experiencing the Miami pen from “new heights.”

Wheelchair tennis will make its debut at the Miami Open and is open to all ticket holders. Japan’s Shingo Kunieda, four-time Paralympic gold medalist and winner of 28 major singles titles, will be the tournament director, with Grand Slam champions, Great Britain’s Gordon Reid and Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez, confirmed in the field.

The Miami based band HyRyZe returns to the Miami Open and will offer a concert on March 30th following the Women’s finals.

Check more activities and events here: https://www.miamiopen.com/activities/