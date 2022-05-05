Miami PD and Make-A-Wish Foundation Make Teen's Dream Come True

A 16-year-old from Alabama got the chance to experience Miami by visiting places where his favorite movie "Bad Boys" was filmed.

"It has Martin Lawrence in it," said the teen. "He's my favorite actor."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, the City of Miami Police Department and the CPR Foundation headed by Al Eskanazy joined forces to make the teen's wish come true.

"We present you with our community-police relations foundation pin and it's an honor that we're able to serve you and make all this happen for you," said Al Eskanazy from the CPR Foundation.

The teen got a special pin and coin, a boat ride on the Miami River and a helicopter fly-by as officers stopped traffic on the MacArthur Causeway.

"It's fun to see him — who has a lot of problems expressing himself — smiling, which is not something we get to see all the time," said the teen's uncle. "The city has gone above and beyond, and so has Make-A-Wish, and were just so grateful."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation started in 1980, granting children who are critically ill the chance to live out a wish — no matter how big.

For this teen, it was to see the places where his favorites movies were made.

"They recreated some scenes for him, took him everywhere and he's in the background and he just was overwhelmed," said Marissa Shea from Make-A-Wish Foundation. "He couldn't even process everything that they were showing him and everything they've been offering to him, it's been spectacular."

Make-A-Wish Foundation does not disclose the names of the children or their family members.