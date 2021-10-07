Miami Pizza Robber Busted After Leaving Shotgun, Crocs at Crime Scene: Cops

A clumsy suspect who dropped a shotgun while robbing a Miami pizza delivery man and his customer was caught after police said he left some distinctive footwear behind at the scene.

Sterling Mateo, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, armed robbery, and using a firearm while committing a felony, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The incident happened back on July 18 in the 100 block of Southwest 6th Avenue after a man ordered a pizza from Domino's.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, the pizza was being delivered by a worker on a bicycle when Mateo approached the delivery man and the customer armed with a shotgun.

Mateo pointed the gun at them and said "Give me your money, this is not a toy," the report said.

As the victims were complying, Mateo added, "I'm taking the pizza too," the report said.

Mateo tried to take the pizza out of the thermal box on the back of the bike while holding the shotgun but dropped the shotgun, causing it to fire and hit a nearby unoccupied car, the report said.

The delivery man started struggling for the shotgun and was able to get it as Mateo got on top of him and tried to gouge his eyes, the report said.

Mateo eventually ran from the scene, leaving behind his tie-dye Crocs, then got into a car and fled but not before the delivery driver used the shotgun to open fire on the front windshield of the car, the report said.

Investigators later found the car, which was registered to Mateo, and had a damaged windshield. Inside the car detectives found shotgun ammo on the floor of the backseat and credit cards belonging to the victim of a separate robbery, the report said.

When detectives searched Mateo's Instagram account, they found a picture of him wearing the tie-dye Crocs that were left at the scene, the report said.

Detectives also found he'd had an Instagram direct message conversation with a friend, and that he'd told the friend he'd robbed a Domino's delivery man and lost the shotgun, the report said.

Mateo was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.