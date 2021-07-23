Miami Police Car Involved in Morning Rollover Crash

A Miami Police Department cruiser was involved in an early morning rollover crash that sent three people to the hospital.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near West Flagler Street and 17th Court, where the police car had damage to its front end and a black vehicle was overturned off the roadway.

Three people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, but officials have not said if they included the officer or those from the other vehicle.

We are currently on scene of a 2-car crash involving one of our officers in a marked unit at of NW 17 Ave & W. Flagler St. The westbound lanes from NW 16 Ave-NW 17 Ave on W. Flagler St. are shutdown. 3 people have been transported to JMH w/ minor injuries. Avoid area. MM46 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 23, 2021

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

