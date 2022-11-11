Miami Police Department Officer Not Injured After Crash on Florida's Turnpike

Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle Friday on Florida's Turnpike.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes around Southwest 40th Street. Miami Police said the officer was driving home when the accident took place.

The officer, who was not identified, was not injured. A total of three cars were involved in the crash, but police did not release the conditions of any person involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

