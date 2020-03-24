Miami Police Grocery Shop for Elderly To Reduce Coronavirus Risk

A group of senior citizens got a helping hand from Miami Police officers Tuesday who did their grocery shopping so the elderly group could stay home and avoid potentially exposing themselves to coronavirus.

About a dozen officers walked through the aisles of a Winn Dixie with a list in hand from residents of Tuscany Cove in Liberty City. They bought rolls of toilet paper, bleach, chicken and other items the seniors asked for.

“As part of our service to the city of Miami and the city seniors, we would like to purchase items for them, we are going to be doing grocery runs for them," said Officer Albert Guerra.

Guerra said officers are taking precautions, using social distancing and wearing gloves, and there's no contact with the seniors.

"We're utilizing the times that have been alotted by these stores, the senior times that have been alotted by these stores, to be able to use that time when there's less people in the store," Guerra said.

Guerra said officers want to try to continue to provide the service as long as possible.

"The bulk of our work is to protect and serve, we are just putting an exclamation point on the service part," Guerra said.