Miami Police Help Bring Joy to Child Assaulted at Local Pharmacy

The department tweeted a video showing its Assaults Unit delivering gifts to 3-year-old Samuel and giving him a tour of the SlingShot vehicle

Miami Police brought some early Christmas joy to a small child who was the victim of an assault caught on camera earlier in December at a pharmacy.

The department tweeted a video showing its Assaults Unit delivering gifts to 3-year-old Samuel and giving him a tour of the SlingShot vehicle.

Police are still searching for the man seen on camera striking the child just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Walgreens located at 1695 Northwest 20th Street.

Police released surveillance footage Thursday that showed Samuel and his mother walking near the pharmacy line. A short time later, a man later identified by police as 27-year-old Marvin Green strikes the child in his head and runs out of the store.

Samuel was knocked to the ground and picked up by his mother. The child was treated by Miami Fire Rescue at the scene and not hospitalized.

Miami Police
Marvin Green

"This case is extremely disturbing and it's horrific, so our assault detectives have been investigating around the clock and they're going to continue investigating in order to locate this subject who is responsible and obviously heartless," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

Police have not released information on Green's whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

