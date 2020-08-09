Miami

Miami Police Investigating Shooting that Injured Three Men

Police are currently investigating a shooting that left three men injured in Overtown Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami Police, officers received reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest 1st Place and Northwest 14th Street at around 2:40 p.m.

When police arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Later, a third man arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound as well.

Police did not provide a description of the possible shooters at this time.

Authorities are asking for the community to aid in their investigation.

