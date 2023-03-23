Miami Police Officer Charged With Allegedly Submitting Fraudulent PPP Loan Documents

An officer with the Miami Police Department has been charged with allegedly submitting fraudulent documents in an effort to cash in on COVID-19 relief programs.

Gregory Dennis faces one count of felony wire fraud. He could be sentenced to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to prosecutors, Dennis misrepresented his business income when applying for a hardship loan tied to the pandemic by submitting false tax forms.

Dennis, who lives in Broward County, received over $41,000 through a second loan draw as well. He is due in court on Friday.

The Miami Police Department said Dennis is currently relieved of duty.