Miami police officer charged with DUI after being found passed out in car with gun on lap

A Miami police officer was arrested on Monday night for allegedly driving while under the influence.

A Miami-Dade Schools officer was reportedly flagged down about a silver vehicle in the area of NW 6th Avenue and 62nd Street.

He later discovered the officer -- identified as 31-year-old Joevanih Sauvagere -- passed out inside the car with a gun on his lap.

Sauvagere was ordered to place the vehicle in park -- which he allegedly struggled to do.

Responding officers said he initially denied a field sobriety test -- and that his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Sauvagere was later pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and his bond was set at $1,000.