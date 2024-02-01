Miami Police search for adult who used child as porch pirate pawn

Ring video from a Miami home shows a child stealing a package from a home, but police say an adult used the child to snatch the package.

Amelia lives at the home in the Silver Bluff, Coral Way area of Miami. She said Amazon delivered the package Monday night. She got a message and a photo from the delivery driver showing it was at her front door.

When she got home, it was gone.

“The moment I got home, I said, oh, it was taken,” Amelia said.

Amelia went through her video and said what she saw was shocking.

"Oh my goodness, I can't believe what I've seen,” Amelia said. "The act of the child being used to take the package from my doorstep is the most disturbing thing that I've seen."

Miami Police said the adult in the video told the child to steal the package. Now, they hope someone recognizes who this adult is.

"We're not sure who this adult is, if it's a parent or guardian, but regardless, it's an adult that should know better,” Miami Police said. "We don't even know if the child knew what he or she was doing."

Amelia agrees.

"Whether it's a parent, aunt, babysitter, there's no reason or justification for it, it's just entirely wrong,” Amelia said.

Miami Police said if you know the adult give them a call or call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

The adult will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possibly other charges, police said.