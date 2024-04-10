Federal judge rules Miami redistricting plans ‘unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered'

A major ruling from a federal court came down Wednesday regarding redistricting plans in the city of Miami.

With harsh words for the city, Federal Judge K. Michael Moore said in a ruling that all five districts are unconstitutional and racially gerrymandered in violation of the 14th Amendment.

"By sorting its citizens based on race, the City reduced Miamians to no more than their racial backgrounds, thereby denying them the equal protection of the laws that the Fourteenth Amendment promises," the ruling read.

The city was originally sued in December 2022 by local activist groups and the ACLU of Florida for racial gerrymandering — a tactic in which voting maps are used to reduce the voice of certain demographics — after new district lines were approved by city commissioners.

"This is a huge win for Miami, for representation," said Daniel Tilley, the legal director of the ACLU Florida. "It gives a voice to all Miamians and their communities and we're just thrilled with this ruling today."

NBC6 reached out to the City of Miami, who couldn't provide a response Wednesday.

In a separate order, the judge is expected to unveil how to fix the problem and hinted at possibly having a special election or coming up with a different map.