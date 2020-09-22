reopenings

Miami Reopening All City Parks Starting Sept. 28th With Restrictions in Place

The city announced that all parks would open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with specific safety and usage restrictions in place

Park goers in the city of Miami will have more chances to return to their favorite places to run, play and enjoy the outdoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced that all parks would open starting next Monday, September 28th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with specific safety and usage restrictions in place.

Face masks or coverings must be worn at all times while park goers must restrict their activities to individuals in their own families. Restrooms and indoor facilities will remain closed at this time.

Pickup sports games and birthday parties will also be prohibited, while drills for youth sports and fitness classes will be allowed with a permit from the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

For a complete list of restrictions and regulations, click on this link.

The move comes after over two dozens parks in the city were opened in May to allow for some activities to take place.

