Miami Seaquarium remains open despite lease termination deadline

As the Miami Seaquarium continues to be under fire from startling findings of animal neglect in USDA inspections, the Seaquarium's doors remained open Sunday despite the April 21 lease termination deadline from the county.

Activists from SoFlo Animal Rights, PETA and World Animal Protection banded together in front of the facilities advocating for the Seaquarium to shut its doors. The demonstration Sunday was similar to a funeral, filled with Scottish bagpipes, black veils, and calls for justice in the name of several Seaquarium animals who have died such as Lolita the orca and Bud the sea lion.

"We're not celebrating, they have not evacuated the animals yet," said Holly, an organizer with Miami Seaquarium Weekly Demo. "They are still suffering."

Protestors were horrified by USDA reports citing the Seaquarium's failure to provide adequate treatment, protection and care to the animals.

"Every single day this place remains open, these animals' lives are in danger and we see that with these USDA inspection reports," said Amanda Brody, a senior campaigner with PETA.

According to the USDA, some animals had lung and pulmonary diseases, lacked the necessary nutritious diet, and had even untreated serious injuries from attacks by aggressive animals.

In the case of Bud the sea lion, a USDA report stated declining health and a lack of resources available to the facility's veterinarian, "may ultimately lead to his death." The Miami Seaquarium confirmed Bud was euthanized shortly after the report was released.

With Sunday being the deadline for Miami-Dade County's lease termination, all eyes are on the county and Seaquarium on what happens next.

Mayor Danella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado released a statement saying if the Dolphin Company, which owns the Seaquarium, did not take steps to vacate, the county would.

"There needs to be a task force of veterinarians and marine biologists that goes in to take stock of the animals and assess their medical conditions," said Spencer Roberts of Rosenstiel Marine Lab. "The last thing we'd want to happen is animals get needlessly euthanized."

Activists are calling for different options: turning the Seaquarium into a sanctuary or relocating the animals under proper care.

"They don't have to perform anymore or earn their keep," Holly said. "They can just be cared for medically and cherished and not be treated as objects."

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Company has filed a federal lawsuit against the county, claiming unfair targeting of the Seaquarium, restrictive zoning hindering the facility's growth, and breach of lease agreement.

NBC6 last received a statement from Miami Seaquarium and CEO of The Dolphin Company Eduardo Albor on Friday saying in part, "We stand firm in our belief that with fair treatment and support from Miami-Dade County, we can overcome the current challenges and emerge stronger, for the benefit of our community, our staff, and the animals we are dedicated to protecting."

NBC6 reached out again on Sunday and have not heard back on an update.

While the county has encouraged the Dolphin Company to voluntarily leave Miami Seaquarium by the deadline, legal experts said if they have not done so by Sunday, the Seaquarium will eventually be served a formal eviction notice, which leaves them seven days to leave.