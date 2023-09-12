‘Time is of the essence': Miami Seaquarium to decide on new home for dolphin Li'i after reports of poor conditions

The home Miami Seaquarium's dolphin Li’i is up in the air following the death of the orca Lolita, otherwise known as Toki.

Li'i remains in the tank he once shared with Lolita, but a former veterinarian for the dolphin, trainers and activists say any updated pool will be better than the conditions the dolphin is now in at the Miami Seaquarium.

“It’s such a sad heartbreaking image to see him by himself in that disgusting pool and it kind of reflects on mankind. How did we get to this point,” said Dr. Jenna Wallace, Li’i's former veterinarian.

Wallace told NBC 6 she worked at Miami Seaquarium for six months back in 2021, but she became disturbed by the poor conditions and left.

“When I was employed at Miami Seaquarium, the diet for Li’i and for Toki were both cut. This led to aggression in the pool and at one point Li’i did almost die,” Wallace recalled.

Last month, Lolita died before she was able to be moved. Now, the Seaquarium is working to find a new home for Li’i.

“I think the most important factor to consider in regard to relocating Li’i is that he needs to have a clean pool and a good facility, but mainly he needs to be around veterinarians and staff that have great integrity,” said Wallace.

Wallace was a whistleblower for the federal investigation into Miami Seaquarium. She says the places that the Seaquarium are considering like the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and any SeaWorld location would be a good move.

Former trainers that NBC6 spoke to agree, but add that dolphins are social creators so it’s important that Li’i is with fellow dolphins.

“He should be with members of his own species -- other pacific white sided dolphins,” said former SeaWorld trainer Valerie Greene. “So, time is of the essence. [Li’i] needs to get out immediately. It’s an emergency. We saw what happened with Toki and now Li’i needs to get out now,” said Greene.

The Miami Seaquarium declined to comment on camera Monday, but a spokesperson told NBC6 that a decision will be made soon and to expect an announcement on Li’i’s new home within the next month.