Miami Seaquarium gives update on necropsy, cremation of orca Lolita

Miami Seaquarium released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, to provide an update on beloved killer whale Lolita's necropsy -- nearly two weeks after her unexpected passing on August 18th.

A Miami Seaquarium spokesperson explained that Lolita, also known as Toki or Tokitae, was taken to "an independent and very prestigious university" for a necropsy that took place on Saturday, August 19th.

"The necropsy was done in compliance with USDA and NOAA regulations and is standard practice," the spokesperson noted.

More than 15 veterinarians were reportedly assigned to the necropsy -- including clinicians and pathologists -- "all with great expertise in their fields," the statement continued.

Shortly after Toki's death, Miami Seaquarium suggested that she may have died from a renal condition -- but, could not confirm until a necropsy was completed.

A former trainer of Lolita reacted to that statement in an interview with NBC6, just days after her sudden death.

The August 19th examination took about 10 hours, according to the August 29th release, with samples taken to different labs for independent review.

Those results could take more than four weeks, according to Miami Seaquarium.

Toki's remains are set to be cremated and later taken to the Pacific Northwest to honor her memory, the statement continued.

A Celebration of Life is also set to take place to honor Lolita's life and legacy, but further details have yet to be released.