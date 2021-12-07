Miami Springs at Odds With Hialeah Over Noise Complaints From Art Week Parties

Nayades Caridad-Tejera is on little sleep these days. She’s exhausted from Art Week, despite not having attended a single event.

She’s sleepless because of a series of parties that were held a few blocks over from where she lives in Hialeah.

“The noise was so bad that my furniture was shaking," Caridad-Tejera said. "And we’re two blocks away. My friends in Miami Springs were calling me, saying, what is that noise? What is going on in your area?”

The city confirmed dozens of complaints were made over the weekend about loud music and bass from Factory Town, an open-air entertainment venue surrounded by warehouses near the airport.

My bedroom is in the back, and you could hear the walls shaking, boom, boom, boom," Caridad-Tejera said. "You can’t go to bed like that. You can’t sleep at all.”

At one point overnight Sunday, neighboring Miami Springs told its residents to direct their anger at Hialeah.

By Monday, the city's new mayor was fielding visits to his office from sleep-deprived residents.

“I think a lot of it has to do with how the speakers were set up. The direction the speakers were pointing in," said Hialeah Mayor Esteban "Steve" Bovo. "We support these kinds of events. We want people to come and spend money and understand Hialeah.”

Music organizers had the proper permits and the blessing of the city. Commissioners approved the business in 2019 as a way to bring more entertainment to the city.

The city says they're in contact with the owners of the warehouse space for any future events.

“Whoever gave that permit until 5 a.m. on a Monday morning, that’s unacceptable," Caridad-Tejera said. “You couldn’t sleep all night, how are you going to make it to work? No. That permit should have ended Sunday at midnight.”

The owners of the warehouse space did not return NBC 6's requests for comment. One of the owners told the Miami New Times that they lowered the volume on Sunday after reading about the complaints online.