Miami to London in 5 Hours? American Airlines Agrees to Buy Supersonic Planes

Travelers could soon be able to fly from Miami to London in less than five hours thanks to American Airlines' purchase of 20 new supersonic aircraft.

American Airlines and Boom Supersonic on Tuesday announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option for an additional 40.

Overture aircraft are designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” said Derek Kerr, American’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers.”

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Breaking News: @AmericanAir places deposit on 20 Overture aircraft. American, the world’s largest airline, is poised to have the world’s largest supersonic fleet. The agreement also includes an option for an additional 40 Overture aircraft. https://t.co/VbGWQiXnCC pic.twitter.com/BhHken9Yws — Boom Supersonic (@boomaero) August 16, 2022

Overture aircraft could eventually fly more than 600 routes around the world in as little as half the time, the company said.

Flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the many possibilities.

“We are proud to share our vision of a more connected and sustainable world with American Airlines,” said Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom. “We believe Overture can help American deepen its competitive advantage on network, loyalty and overall airline preference through the paradigm-changing benefits of cutting travel times in half.”

Miami ➡️ London in less than 5hrs? LA ➡️ Honolulu in 3hrs? Wouldn't that be SUPER? We’re here for it and so is @BoomAero. Learn about our partnership with #BoomSupersonic and the #Overture expected to fly 2x the speed of today’s fastest commercial jets: https://t.co/oWJYW6r6zT. pic.twitter.com/kvdoYWvaal — americanair (@AmericanAir) August 16, 2022

In July, Boom revealed the final production design of Overture, which is slated to roll out in 2025 and carry its first passengers by 2029.