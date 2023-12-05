Miami woman arrested for attempted murder after setting Tinder date on fire: Police

A Miami woman was arrested after police said she set her Tinder date on fire last month.

Destiny Lenai Johnson, 25, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and arson, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Destiny Lenai Johnson

According to the report, the alleged victim said he met Johnson on Tinder back on Nov. 16.

He said he picked her up at a Holiday Inn Express on N. Kendall Drive and said they smoked marijuana together before he dropped her back off at the hotel.

On Nov. 25, he said he got a message from Johnson asking him to pick her up at the hotel but when he arrived, he said she told him she needed money to fix her car, the report said.

He said he offered her the $60 in cash he had on him and she became angry, yelling "you guys are out to get me!" the report said.

Johnson then started pouring liquid out of a one-gallon jug on the front passenger seat of his car that he said was yellow and smelled like gasoline, the report said.

Moments later, she pulled out a lighter and set the liquid on fire, which caused the car, the victim, and Johnson to be set ablaze, the report said.

The man was able to get out of the car and rolled on the asphalt to extinguish the flames, and Johnson fled the scene on foot, the report said.

His car became completely engulfed in flames.

A couple hours later, police found Johnson after receiving a report of a naked woman who was burned and who stated she blew up a vehicle, the report said.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her burns, and was booked into jail on Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.