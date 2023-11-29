Miami's Rueben Bain, Jr. named ACC Defensive Rookie of the year

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Jr. was named Wednesday the Atlantic Coast Conference's Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion was announced as the ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year as well as the Rookie of the Year.

The award comes after the 'Canes lineman posted a total of 37 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 7.5 sacks in his freshman season.

Bain, who came in second as the ACC Rookie of the Year, is the only freshman in the nation to have multiple individual performances of at least two sacks this year.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Despite the Miami Hurricanes disappointing 7-5 season, Bain anchored one of the stingiest front lines in the conference, giving up the second-fewest rushing yards among ACC teams and finished ranked 12th nationally in the run defense, allowing 97.1 yards per game, according to the ACC.

This new award will go nicely next to Bain's two Defensive Lineman of the Week and his one ACC Rookie of the week awards.