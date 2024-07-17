Miami's Senior Rental Assistance Program is accepting new applications. Here's how to apply

Senior renters living in District 5 of the City of Miami will have another chance to apply for the Senior Rental Assistance Program (SRAP).

The window for the new applications opened Tuesday morning. The deadline to apply is Aug. 5.

According to the SRAP, the goal of reopening the application is to support low-income senior citizens in District 5, specifically individuals dealing with financial burdens and who can't afford annual rent upcharges.

Seniors can find out if they are eligible to apply through this link.

Some eligibility criteria may include, but are not limited to:

The senior's income must be 50% of the area median income (AMI) or below

Monthly rental costs must exceed 30% of the household income

Rent payments must be current

There must be an executed lease/rental agreement

If the program's guidelines are met, seniors may receive up to $500 per month to use on rental expenses for up to one year, according to the SRAP.

Paper applications are available at Miami City Hall, located at 3500 Pan American Drive, and all City of Miami District 5 Offices.

Applying does not guarantee assistance. The program cannot assist seniors living in public housing or those already enrolled in a federally funded rental assistance program.

The recipients will be chosen through a random, computerized lottery.

Anyone with questions can call 311 or visit one of these locations.