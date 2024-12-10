Miramar beauty spa owner leased Bentley with $850K COVID-19 relief fraud scheme: Feds

A South Florida beauty spa owner went on a luxury shopping spree and leased a pricey Bentley with funds from a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme that paid her over $850,000, authorities said.

Cassandra Yolanda Clarke, 45, was charged last week with three counts each of wire fraud and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said.

Clarke, of Miramar, submitted fraudulent applications on behalf of Narotique Med Spa LLC and Narotique Beauty Bar Inc., seeking COVID-19 relief funds from the Small Business Administration and Paycheck Protection Program, prosecutors said.

The applications included fraudulent IRS tax forms created and submitted by Clarke, prosecutors said.

The total Clarke received from the scheme was some $851,894, authorities said.

The funds were later used to lease a Bentley Bentayga and for luxury purchases at the Bal Harbour Shops, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Clarke faces up to 10 years in prison for money laundering, and 20 years in prison for wire fraud.