Miramar Police asking for help after man arrested for alleged sexual battery

Miramar Police say Maurice Cherry forced himself on a 17-year-old back in September, and also allegedly assaulted another woman in Miami-Dade.

City of Miramar Police are asking for assistance after they arrested a man who they say assaulted two women in two separate incidents across South Florida.

Miramar Police arrested Maurice Teledo Cherry back in November 2023 for two separate charges of sexual battery, according to press release.

According to police, Cherry allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl into a vehicle at gun point near SW 62nd Avenue and County Line Road in Miramar.

In a separate incident, Police say Cherry also assaulted another young female victim in the Miami-Dade County.

Cherry was driving a dark colored BMW sedan in both incidents, according to the press release.

Miramar Police is now asking the public who may have more information or knows of additional victims to please contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

