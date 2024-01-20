Animals and Wildlife

Miramar Police officers rescue puppy severely injured after being run over by car

The puppy was found fighting for her life, but the officers were able to take her to a veterinarian for help.

By NBC6

Miramar PD

Officers from the Miramar Police Department sprung to action after finding a puppy severely injured after being run over by a car in Southwest Broward on Friday. 

The incident occurred in the 6000 Block of SW 27th Street after receiving a call of an injured dog on the street. 

In images shared by the police, the pup, who a passerby told officers was named “Peaches” had a open wound on her front paw and was bleeding profusely. 

The Miramar officers took the injured pup to a veterinary hospital where she will need intense care and surgery.  

The officers also set up a GoFundMe page to help with the effort to save “Peaches.” 

