Miramar Police officers rescue puppy severely injured after being run over by car

Officers from the Miramar Police Department sprung to action after finding a puppy severely injured after being run over by a car in Southwest Broward on Friday.

The incident occurred in the 6000 Block of SW 27th Street after receiving a call of an injured dog on the street.

In images shared by the police, the pup, who a passerby told officers was named “Peaches” had a open wound on her front paw and was bleeding profusely.

The Miramar officers took the injured pup to a veterinary hospital where she will need intense care and surgery.

The officers also set up a GoFundMe page to help with the effort to save “Peaches.”