Miramar Police welcome new bloodhound to help find missing children

Officer Heidy Arias has a new best friend: a 40-pound, four-and-a-half-month-old Bloodhound puppy who moved in with her two weeks ago. Her name is Hope

By Julia Bagg

A new scent expert has joined Miramar Police and is on a mission to bring missing children home.

Officer Heidy Arias has a new best friend: a 40-pound, four-and-a-half-month-old Bloodhound puppy who moved in with her two weeks ago. Her name is Hope.

"To me, this is a blessing, I'm very humbled by this opportunity," Arias said.

Hope's mission is to follow her nose to bring missing children and disoriented adults home safely.

It's a cause close to Arias' heart, because her grandmother has dementia. Her family has relied on Pembroke Pines Police in the past to help track her grandmother down.

"When they go missing, time is crucial," Arias explained.

Hope is a donation from the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

She is the first bloodhound to join the Miramar Police Department. Hope was bred specifically for tracking by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The Jimmy Ryce Center provides AKC bloodhounds free to law enforcement to find abucted and lost children. For more details, go to jimmyryce.org.

