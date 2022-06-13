Miramar Soccer Club Mourns Team Captain Who Died in Accidental Shooting

A South Florida youth soccer club gathered Monday to remember their team captain, who was accidentally shot and killed by a family member over the weekend.

A soccer coach identified the boy who was killed as 15-year-old Achilles Lopez, who was a member of the Miramar United Elite FC. Police have not confirmed the boy's age and name.

Pembroke Pines Police responded before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a home inside the Coconut Reef community at 180th Avenue and Southwest 12th Street. They said a woman was handling a firearm when it was unintentionally discharged, fatally shooting the boy.

Police say the firearm was discharged accidentally due to negligence and mishandling, as NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports.

Officials said the two were family members but didn't specify their relationship.

Carlos Santos, Lopez's best friend, said he was there that night. He said the family was celebrating, about to have dinner for Lopez's younger brothers, who had just graduated from elementary school.

Santos said the gun was on the dinner table and Lopez's stepmother was playing with it.

He recalled that she was laughing, told him to stay calm and that nothing would happen, and pointed the gun at everyone, even the dogs.

But Santos got so upset, that he said he left the room — a bit later, he heard the gunshot.

Lopez was no longer breathing, and he was on the floor and his face was pale, Santos said about the moments immediately following the shooting.

Police haven’t yet identified who was handling the firearm and said that it was discharged unintentionally due to negligence and mishandling.

Prosecutors will decide on whether charges could be filed.