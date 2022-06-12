Pembroke Pines

Juvenile Fatally Shot by Family Member in Pembroke Pines Home

Police say the firearm was discharged accidentally due to negligence and mishandling

A juvenile boy was fatally shot by an adult female family member in Pembroke Pines Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 6:27 p.m. inside the Coconut Reef community at 180th Avenue and SW 12th Street.

A preliminary investigation by PPPD has determined that the adult female was handling a firearm inside of the home when it was unintentionally discharged, fatally shooting the boy.

He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital by PPFR, where police say he died despite all life-saving efforts.

The woman and boy are family members, according to PPPD. The boy's age is unknown at this time.

Police say the firearm was discharged accidentally due to negligence and mishandling.

PPPD wants to remind the public to educate themselves on safely handling and securing firearms at all times.

All parties involved in this incident are cooperating with detectives.

This investigation remains ongoing, and any additional information will be released as it becomes available.

