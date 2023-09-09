Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found at Brickell City Center Apple Store

Miami Police confirmed that a 14-year-old with autism who had been missing since Friday night has been found in good health after police received a tip about his location.

According to authorities the manager of the Apple Store at Brickell City Center contacted them after reviewing store surveillance footage and stating Bolaños was still in the store.

Miami Police say detectives have taken him home to his family.

His parents told NBC 6 news it was a nightmare.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I have not slept, but tonight I finally will be able to," said Mother Dariella Diaz.

His mom said it’s a miracle and as for Bolaños, he is happy to be back home.

“They are just happy that I am back here because if they didn’t find me sooner, then they would have had to found me in another way," said Bolaños.

"Thank you to all the media, our community, and officers and detectives who worked tirelessly, for the past 25+ hours, searching for him. Thank you all!," Miami Police Officer Michael Vega said in a statement sent Saturday night.

RECOVERED: We are happy to say that we have located Jose Bolaños, in good health, after receiving a tip. He was at Brickell City Center Apple Store when a manager told us that he was still in the store. We located him and recovered him. Thanks to all who helped in his search! 🙏 https://t.co/chXi6MSHkb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 10, 2023

Jose Bolaños was reported missing from the Model City area near northwest 19th Avenue and 55th Terrace.

Before the teen was found, his father said he was frustrated and worried and didn't know what happened. Bolaños' father said he wasn't home at the time his son vanished.

Officers were searching for Bolaños in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 69th Street near Gwen Cherry Park Saturday morning.

Police also said divers were checking a river near the park.

"Time is crucial and we can't do it alone. We're not going to stop looking for him until we locate him," said Officer Michael Vega, Public Information Officer for Miami Police.