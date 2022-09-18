missing child alert

Missing Child Alert Issued for Fort Lauderdale 3-Year-Old

3-year-old, Isaiah Louise-Jeune was last seen in the area of 2900 block of North West 33rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.

Isaiah Louise-Jeune was last seen in the area of 2900 block of North West 33rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.

Isaiah was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

According to the alert, the child could be in the company of 27-year-old Marie Benoit.

Benoit was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and a blue hat.

Jeune and Benoit could be traveling in 2012, silver Volkswagon Jetta with Florida tag number, QYNT16.

The alert does not disclose the relationship between the two.

If you have any information concerning their whereabouts, please contact the FDLE or the
Broward County Sheriff's Office at 954-476-4730.

