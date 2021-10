A 10-year-old who had been missing from Plantation was found safe Monday, police said.

Sunj Knolton, 10, had been last seen in the area of State Road 7 and West Broward Boulevard.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding Knolton earlier Monday, and later said he had been found safe..