Florida

Missing Florida Boater Found Clinging to Capsized Boat

By Associated Press

U.S. Coast Guard

A 62-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday was found Sunday clinging to his capsized vessel off of Florida's Atlantic coastline, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency had been searching for signs of Stuart Bee and his 32-foot boat since he was reported missing on Friday.

A crew onboard the container ship Angeles spotted Bee some 86 miles off of Cape Canaveral on Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a Twitter post.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew flew to the Angeles to take Bee back to shore.

His condition wasn't immediately known.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaCape Canaveralus coast guard
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us