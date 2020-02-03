Amber Alert

Missing Miami-Dade Baby’s Family Hires Private Detective to Join Search

An Amber Alert was issued last week by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The family of a missing newborn from South Florida whose father was found dead in an apparent suicide following a triple murder in southwest Miami-Dade has hired a private detective to aid in the search.

Family members of little Andrew Caballeiro made the trip from Cuba to southwest Miami-Dade to gather gather belongings inside the boy's home Monday.

Authorities believe the newborn was abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

Local

Miami Gardens 1 hour ago

Police Arrest Man for Selling Stolen Super Bowl Tickets

Palm Beach County 5 hours ago

Sperm Whale Dies After Beaching Itself North of Mar-a-Lago

Earlier Wednesday, an Amber Alert had been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro, after a family member discovered the boy's mother, grandmother and great-grandmother shot to death in the family's home in Redland.

Miami-Dade Police are are leading the search, which extended to the Everglades last week. Meanwhile, the family has hired a private detective to aid in the search.

"We are checking every single lead that we have, every single information that may bring us a new lead so we can try to see if we can find a place or someone, a witness, that may have information about Andrew's whereabouts," said Fernando Alvarez, with the Missing Children Global Network.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertMiami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us