Missing Miami-Dade Baby’s Family Hires Private Detective to Join Search

The family of a missing newborn from South Florida whose father was found dead in an apparent suicide following a triple murder in southwest Miami-Dade has hired a private detective to aid in the search.

Family members of little Andrew Caballeiro made the trip from Cuba to southwest Miami-Dade to gather gather belongings inside the boy's home Monday.

Authorities believe the newborn was abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

Earlier Wednesday, an Amber Alert had been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro, after a family member discovered the boy's mother, grandmother and great-grandmother shot to death in the family's home in Redland.

Miami-Dade Police are are leading the search, which extended to the Everglades last week. Meanwhile, the family has hired a private detective to aid in the search.

"We are checking every single lead that we have, every single information that may bring us a new lead so we can try to see if we can find a place or someone, a witness, that may have information about Andrew's whereabouts," said Fernando Alvarez, with the Missing Children Global Network.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.