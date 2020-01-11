Missing Ohio Woman Found Dead in Ft. Lauderdale Lake: Police

Ft. Lauderdale police have confirmed that an Ohio woman who had gone missing while on a business trip in Ft. Lauderdale has been found dead.

Kelly Glover was last seen late Wednesday at The Westin in Ft. Lauderdale off of Corporate Drive.

Her husband, Adam Bremer, traveled to Florida to look for her when she was reported missing.

On Saturday, police confirmed Glover's body had been found in a pond at The Westin.

Detectives said they do not suspect foul play, and an investigation into the incident has been opened.

Police also said the cause of death would be determined by a medical examiner.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.