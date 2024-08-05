Missing woman found dead near Kaseya Center after she jumped into Miami River: Police

A woman who was was last seen early Sunday morning near downtown Miami has been found dead, Miami Police confirmed.

Officials identified her Monday morning as 29-year-old Alacyia Brandon.

According to Miami Police, Brandon jumped into the water near 315 Biscayne Blvd. shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was reported missing Sunday afternoon before her body was eventually found in the bay behind the Kaseya Center around 5 p.m.

Video shared by Only in Dade captured the moment her body, covered with a white tarp, was transported to land.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue participated in the search for Brandon.