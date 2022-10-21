Mix-Up in Weapons or Ammunition Focus of Probe Into CBP Officer's Deadly Shooting

Loved ones Friday honored a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer who was killed in an accident at a shooting range as sources say a mix-up in weapons or ammunition led to the tragedy.

Officers lined the street as a procession honoring Jorge Arias made its way through the streets of Miami and to the funeral home on SW 8th Street. It’s where the law enforcement community, those who served with him in the Coast Guard Reserve, and family and friends are coming to honor his life and service.

“He was very, very safe, and this is just a freak accident," his wife, Ana Mary Arias said in a previous interview with NBC 6. "What can I say?"

She spoke about the wonderful person he was and how careful he was with his work as a weapons instructor. Miami-Dade Police officially called the shooting an accident and is continuing to investigate.

Law enforcement sources indicated to NBC 6 that Arias was conducting a close-quarter combat drill on the range — a simulation of entering a building or another scenario involving close contact with a suspect.

Sources told NBC 6 that when training resumed after a break, there was a mix-up in the use of real ammunition and simulated rounds, something like what is used with a paintball gun. That’s when Arias was wounded.

This situation was different from when gun owners go to a weapons range and are not allowed to cross over a line while the range is still hot. Arias was shot during a different scenario with more realistic training in terms of engaging a suspect.

"I am sure we are going to learn from this — anything like this," retired police chief Frank Fernandez said. "This is very rare for this to happen because we have so many checkpoints in place to ensure that it's a safe environment for people to work in.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will also closely examine what transpired at the weapons range and review its training protocols.

"This was such a freak accident — completely unforeseen," Ana Mary Arias said. "If you ever speak to anybody else of his coworkers, he was like safety guy number one.”