Florida Highway Patrol

MMA Fighter Killed in Florida Car Crash

122116 florida highway patrol logo

A mixed martial arts fighter was killed in a car crash in South Florida, officials said.

News outlets say Angel Corchado, 33, collided with a traffic light pole on Saturday at a highway exit ramp in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said blood alcohol test results were pending.

The MMA fighter and instructor was also known as “El Jefe," or the boss, and lived in Boynton Beach.

Local

Miami Beach 6 hours ago

Officer Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Miami Beach Shooting

Miami 7 hours ago

Rapper Trick Daddy Arrested in Miami on DUI, Drug Charges

The professional fighter was a trainer at Combat Club, an MMA gym in Lantana, Florida, where he taught his last class Friday. Corchado was originally from New York City.

Danny Valentine, owner of Combat Club, told The Palm Beach post he was excited about an upcoming fight in three weeks.

This article tagged under:

Florida Highway PatrolMMAlake worth beach
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us