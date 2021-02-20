Mobile Vaccination Site Opens in Miami Gardens With No Appointment Needed

Hundreds of residents got the chance to get doses of the COVID vaccine Saturday at a mobile distribution inside of a Miami Gardens park.

The mobile site, located at Carol City Park, opened at 8 a.m. and was set up to give 250 shots of the vaccine to those eligible and seeking them.

“I was scared,” said 78-year-old Jacques Mazarin, who got his shot at the event after initially saying he didn’t want to get one. “Now, I realized a lot of people are going to get it. I would be the dumbest one not to take it.”

Cars lined up hours before the event begin, with some staying in their vehicles while waiting for their shot with no appointment needed. Those behind the idea for the distribution say it came after hearing initial complaints.

“The inability for people to log into the system or get on the list, or the physical proximity to a site, all those things were impediments to getting vaccinated,” said County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, who heled organize the event in the city he was previously the Mayor of. “We wanted to remove those.”

Those who got their dosages believe it will save their lives.

“The government is putting in more effort,” said Mazarin. “We need more people to be vaccinated.”

To be eligible for the distribution, which continues Sunday, residents must be 65 years of age or older with a valid ID from the state of Florida. Dosages will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.