Mom, 5-year-old son seriously injured after they're hit by car in Miami: Police

A young mother and her 5-year-old son were seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Miami Friday morning, according to police.

The pedestrians were struck in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 20th Street at around 8:20 a.m., Miami Police said.

The 20-year-old woman and her son suffered serious injuries, according to authorities, and they were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their identities weren't released.

The vehicle that hit them remained on the scene, police said.

Traffic was shut down on Northwest 20th Street between 17th and 19th avenues while officers investigated.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.