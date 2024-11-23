Mom accidentally shoots 15-year-old daughter at McDonald's in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a mother accidentally shot her teenage daughter at a McDonald’s in Miami Friday night, officials said.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officers arrived at the fast food restaurant on 9250 NW 7th Ave after reports of a dispute and shooting.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said a woman accidentally fired a gun striking her 15-year-old daughter in the shoulder.

The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials have not released any details about how the incident began or whether the mother was taken into custody.