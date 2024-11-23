Miami

Mom accidentally shoots 15-year-old daughter at McDonald's in NW Miami-Dade: Police

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a mother accidentally shot her teenage daughter at a McDonald’s in Miami Friday night, officials said.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officers arrived at the fast food restaurant on 9250 NW 7th Ave after reports of a dispute and shooting.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said a woman accidentally fired a gun striking her 15-year-old daughter in the shoulder.

The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials have not released any details about how the incident began or whether the mother was taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us