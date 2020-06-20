More Black Lives Matter Marches, Events Planned for This Weekend in South Florida

After a multitude of events took place across South Florida Friday to commemorate Juneteenth, a celebration of the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed, more demonstrations and marches are planned for Saturday.

In Liberty City, several organizations including Black Lives Matter are hosting a "Unity in the Community" peace walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The walk starts on the corner of NW 62nd Street and 17th Avenue and ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Unity in the Community Peace Walk this Saturday, June 20 between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. starting from 62nd Street NW 17th Ave to Martin Luther King Park. pic.twitter.com/RuZMKwDt58 — Audrey M. Edmonson (@AudreyMEdmonson) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile in Parkland, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas class president has organized a solidarity walk "for the Parkland and Coral Springs community."

The march begins at 3 p.m. at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located at 5601 Pine Island Drive, and will culminate near Coral Springs City Hall at 9551 Sample Road.

"The protest will allow the community to showcase our diversity and promote unity within Parkland/Coral Springs as we safely assemble and demand Justice for the innocent and unarmed black lives taken by unsolicited police violence," a press release for the event read.

Organizers noted that the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Parkland and the Coral Springs Police Department will be present to block traffic at major intersections if necessary, but "they will not be involved in the protest."

Attendees are being asked to wear masks and prepare to social distance.

Over in North Miami, a socially-distanced bake sale "against racism" is taking place at Mr. Mandolin at the Vagabond Hotel, located at 7301 Biscayne Boulevard.

"Chefs Paola Velez & Willa Pelini of Washington, D.C. have started a worldwide bake sale with proceeds benefiting local organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement," the event description reads. "The idea is to raise funds and support radical change against systemic and structural racism."

100% of the proceeds raised from the bake sale will go to two Miami-based organizations, the Community Justice Project and Dream Defenders.