Commemorate Juneteenth: Rallies, Virtual Events Planned in South Florida

Juneteenth, an annual celebration marking the end of the slavery in the U.S., commemorates a specific date — June 19, 1865, the day many enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed.

And with the recent calls against racial injustice, this year's anniversary is taking on even more significance.

Below are some events in South Florida that are commemorating Juneteenth on Friday.

Miami Beach Juneteenth Event - 9 a.m. at Pride Park

The event will include remarks from Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, along with the planting of a rainbow eucalyptus tree to symbolize and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to Miami Beach. There will also be an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence to reflect on the past, present and future.

The Shop in Pop Up Shop in Wynwood Reopening - 12 p.m. at 285 NW 26th Street

The Shop in Pop Up Shop, a Black-owned, female-founded, independent business, is reopening its doors on Juneteenth to showcase collections from Black designers. The shop is co-founded by Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Calyann Barnett.

"Our Lives Matter" Youth Rally in Downtown Miami - 2:30 p.m. at the Torch of Friendship

305 Black Youth is hosting a rally "produced by the youth to educate the youth" on systemic oppression, the need for social justice reform, and to honor those who have died from police brutality. Masks are mandatory.

Faith in Florida Statewide Memorial Services - various locations and times

Faith in Florida is hosting statewide memorial services for the lives lost to police brutality and gun violence.

South Dade: 12 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 11111 Pinkston Street, Miami

Central Dade: 4 p.m. at Winn Dixie, 1150 NW 54th Street, Miami (march location); Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami (memorial service location)

Broward County: 6 p.m. at Ingalls Park, 735 SW First Street, Hallandale Beach

North Dade: 6:15 p.m. at NW 163rd Street & 38th Place, Miami Gardens

"Defund the Police" Juneteenth Rally - 3 p.m. at Bubier Park (32 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale)

The rally, organized by the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward, will echo demands of defunding the police and calls to invest in Black communities.

Juneteenth Family Day in Lauderhill - 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 4097 NW 16th Street, Lauderhill

Presented by New Alkebulan Education and Village Live Florida, this family-oriented event will have food, games, vendors and a bounce house.

WE ARE STILL SEEKING FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS OF ALL KINDS to participate in this Juneteenth celebration. There are indoor and outdoor vending areas. Reserve a spot now at bit.ly/junevendors Posted by Cheryl Irvin on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Community Rally in Little Haiti - 4:30 p.m. at N Miami Ave and NE 62nd Street

Several local organizations and leaders will rally in support of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality. It will take place by the Toussaint Louverture Memorial Statue.

This Fri, 6/19 on #Juneteenth, join François in Ti Ayiti (Little Haiti) at a konbit (community rally) to support all... Posted by Justice for François Alexandre on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Miami Gardens Juneteenth Bike Ride - 6 p.m. at Calder Casino (21001 NW 27th Avenue)

Mayor Oliver Gilbert and Councilman Reggie Leon are hosting a bike ride around the city. Face coverings or masks are required.

REMINDER: Join us tomorrow for the Juneteenth Bike Ride. Meet us 6PM at Calder Casino for a ride around our City. Posted by City of Miami Gardens, Florida Government on Thursday, June 18, 2020

"Say Their Names" Vigil and Memorial Service - 7 p.m. at MUCE campus (246 NW 54th St, Miami)

The Miami Urban Contemporary Experience will hold a vigil and memorial service in honor of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and other unarmed Black men, women, and children slain by police and others who have suffered hate crimes.

🗣SAY THEIR NAMES: VIGIL + MEMORIAL SERVICE ON JUNETEENTH - June 19th at 7pm - MUCE CAMPUS. _______Join us for a day of... Posted by Miami Urban Contemporary Experience on Monday, June 15, 2020

Virtual Juneteenth Events

City of Coral Springs Juneteenth Celebration - 3 p.m.

The city of Coral Springs will host a virtual celebration that will include speakers, performances and the presentation of the MLK Monument Award and MLK Scholarship Winners. It will be broadcasted live on CityTV.

BSU People's Platform: Racial Inequality & Police Brutality Panel - 5 p.m.

Florida International University's Black Student Union is hosting a panel that will feature speakers from FIU, including: President Mark B. Rosenberg, representatives from FIU Police, and members of BSU and the Black Law Student Association. Click here to register.

"Where Do We Go From Here?" Discussion - 6 p.m.

The Broward Black Elected Officials (BBEO) is hosting a "solution-oriented" discussion to remedy issues affecting the Black community. It aims to address the criminal justice system, education, health, the importance of voting. Register here.

"Breaking the Chains of Racial Discrimination" - 6 p.m.

South Broward is hosting its third annual Juneteenth celebration live on its Facebook page.