More Protests Set for This Weekend in South Florida

A large group of protesters marched through Downtown Miami and down Interstate 95 Friday in ongoing support of the Black Lives Matter movement and for calls to defund the police.

More protests and demonstrations are planned to take place on Saturday, June 13th across South Florida:

12 p.m. Black Lives Matter protest at 1435 Brickell Avenue, outside 4 Seasons Hotel

1 p.m. Black Lives Matter protest at East Pat Larkins 520 Northwest 3rd Street, Pompano Beach

2:30 p.m. Black Lives Matter march at University Marketplace Parking Lot, 8160 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines

3 p.m. Black Lives Matter march at the corner of Grande Avenue and Douglas Road

3 p.m. Black Lives Matter march at the Miami Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Boulevard

3 p.m. Justice for Francois Alexandre protest, Historic Black Precinct Courthouse and Museum, 480 Northwest 11th Street

Across the country, protests and, in some cases, acts of vandalism have continued to take place in such cities as Boston; New York; Paris; Brussels; and Oxford, England, in an intense re-examination of racial injustices over the centuries.