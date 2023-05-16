‘More Questions Than Answers': Family, Police Search for Miramar Woman Missing Over a Month

The family of a missing South Florida woman is pleading for help in the search to find her more than a month after she vanished.

Courtney Babb, 30, was last believed to be in the Miramar area near University Drive and Pembroke Road on April 10th.

Police said Babb is 5-foot-3 and weighs 125 pounds, and may have been carrying a black backpack.

Her family said Babb suffers from a mental health condition and needs critical medication.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It’s been one month since Courtney Babb was reported missing. Her family spoke with news media today, pleading for the community’s help with finding Courtney. If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call #MiramarPD or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. You… pic.twitter.com/vvhrO3qSmC — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 16, 2023

At a news conference on Tuesday, Miramar Police confirmed that Babb's roommate was being cooperative in the investigation and was the one who tipped off the family about Babb’s sudden disappearance.

"We’ve spoken at length to the roommate. At this point, he is fully cooperating with this investigation,” said Miramar Police Det. Susan Smith. “We do have more questions than answers."

Babb's mother, Roberta Robinson, said her daughter is known to frequent Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, but said Babb has never gone this long without any communication with the family.

"If someone has seen her, please,” said Robinson. “We really miss her and want her to come home."

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to answers on Babb's current whereabouts. Anyone with info can call the Miramar Police Department or Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.