More residents ordered to leave after 3rd Pembroke Pines condo building deemed unsafe

Another building of a Pembroke Pines condominium has been deemed unsafe Wednesday, and residents living there have 10 days to vacate.

The city posted notices on building two of the Heron Pond Condominiums on 100 SW 83rd Way ordering the building needed to be vacated by Aug. 26.

Just this past Monday, the city ordered residents of buildings three and 10 to leave by Aug. 24, citing the structures were in violation of state building and fire prevention codes.

Notices show balconies in all the buildings were shut down on Jan. 19.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In July, Pembroke Pines Police posted a letter saying all 19 buildings showed “signs of structural deterioration and potential unsafe conditions."

According to the property manager, they have been trying to repair the balconies since April. An engineer has conducted inspections to determine the buildings' structural integrity. When the engineer's final report was delayed last week, the city decided to order vacate notices.

The property manager told NBC6 she has been working with the engineer to get the final report to the city and hopes to appeal the vacate notices.