More Safety Measures Implemented on Rickenbacker Causeway After Cyclist Deaths

More safety measures are being put in place on the Rickenbacker Causeway in the wake of recent fatal crashes involving bicyclists.

Effective immediately, the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works is limiting access to the "U-Turn" under the William Powell Bridge, county officials said Wednesday.

Access to the U-Turn will be restricted to the beach access road and the county will be installing delineators that will restrict vehicles from turning across the bike lane to access the southern portion of Hobie Beach.

The existing access points at Hobie Beach will be modified to allow more space for vehicles to slow down before turning and to improve safety for bicyclists.

“Miami-Dade County is committed to doing everything we can to make the Rickenbacker safer for cyclists, pedestrians, and residents alike," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "These additional measures represent only phase 1 of a long-term safety strategy for the Rickenbacker. My administration will continue to explore additional improvements working directly with community members, cities and municipalities, and transportation advocates to make our roads safer."

Last month, barriers were placed along sections of the roadway just days after two cyclists were struck and killed on the Rickenbacker.

Yaudys Vera, 48, and Ogniana Reyes, 46, were struck and killed by a Jeep whose driver was was "inattentive" and "asleep or fatigued" at the time of the crash, according to a crash report.

Officials said both cyclists were in the bike lane at the time.

Other measures put in place include a new 35 mph speed limit and more enforcement efforts.

Officials said Miami-Dade Police will continue to conduct high visibility traffic details throughout the upcoming July 4th weekend on Key Biscayne while urging residents to follow traffic laws and to share the road safely.