Driver Who Killed 2 Cyclists on Rickenbacker Causeway was ‘Fatigued': Crash Report

A driver who struck and killed two cyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway Sunday was "fatigued" and "inattentive" when he crossed into the bicycle lanes and hit them, according to a newly-released crash report.

Yaudys Vera, 48, and Ogniana Reyes, 46, were killed after they were struck by the Jeep just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to the crash report released Friday, the 42-year-old driver of the Jeep was "inattentive" and "asleep or fatigued" at the time of the crash.

The report said the driver "operated MV (motor vehicle) in a careless or negligent manner" and cites "improper passing" at the time of the crash.

According to the report, the driver was heading eastbound on the Causeway in the right lane heading under the William Powell Bridge as Vera and Reyes also traveled eastbound in the green bicycle pathway.

The driver realized he had to continue over the bridge and veered to his left in order to continue eastbound but was focused on his left outside mirror as he crossed the bicycle path, hitting Vera and Reyes, the report said.

Both cyclists were pronounced dead at the scene. Reyes leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter, and Vera leaves behind two teenage sons.

The report noted that alcohol and drug use were not suspected.

Police said the driver wasn't arrested but was given several citations.

"It's still under investigation but it's most likely something that is carelessness rather than anything that had to do with alcohol or anything to that effect," Miami Police Officer Michael Vega said.

Two days after the fatal crash, Miami-Dade County commissioners met to discuss safety for cyclists on the Rickenbacker.

As a result, the county is expediting plans to put up barriers for bike lanes on certain areas of the Causeway.