Scattered thunderstorms expected Tuesday: Track storms on Doppler 6000

More storms remain in the forecast Tuesday, bringing possible flooding, strong winds and lighting.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for Broward County. It applied to a good portion of Broward, including Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Davie and more. Wind up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail were possible.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING until 5:30pm for Broward County from Davie north, including Fort Lauderdale up to Deerfield & Hillsboro. 60mph winds, downpours and a lot of lightning are possible. @nbc6 #nbc6 pic.twitter.com/jWHf616GQy — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) June 20, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Lauderdale FL, Pompano Beach FL and Davie FL until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/75t0k2dnHe — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 20, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Monday, slow-moving thunderstorms led to flooding throughout Miami-Dade. Flash flood warnings and flood advisories were in place through the evening hours. There were rainfall totals between three and six inches.

It’ll be hot and humid with heat index values into the low 100s with highs in the low 90s. That will make for a stuffy afternoon before storms work through.

Storms are expected to develop after noon and pulse through the evening hours. Due to how much rain was picked up Monday, there is an elevated flooding concern within the afternoon downpours. We are highlighted for localized flooding threats along with gusty wind within the storms.

Tuesday evening there will be lingering activity before quiet conditions take over after midnight. We keep the level one risk for severe storms and flooding. This means the thunderstorms could produce strong winds, frequent lightning, flooding, and hail can’t be ruled out, but it isn’t likely the main concern.

This week remains active with daily thunderstorms and localized flooding concerns.

The tropics are still active with Tropical Storm Bret working westward in the Atlantic. The latest advisory keeps it as a tropical storm, but it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next few days as it works toward the Lesser Antilles.

Bret looks to move into the Caribbean waters, so this will be something we need to keep our eyes on, even if it's with indirect impacts.