More South Florida Businesses Start Reinstating Mask Mandates

More businesses in South Florida are reinstating their mask policies after the CDC released their new guidelines.

Miami-Dade County officials are now mandating masks be worn inside all county buildings. So now, some businesses in Miami Beach are following suit.

Macchialina, an Italian restaurant on South Beach, is now requiring all employees to wear masks indoors. Employees will also need to keep their masks on at all times. Customers are also required to wear masks when they enter the restaurant and when they leave their table.

Owner Jacqueline Pirolo said they decided on the new policy days before the county changed its policy.

“The safety of our guests and our staff has always been priority number one for us throughout this whole pandemic,” said Pirolo. “We just kind of had a suspicion that this was probably going to be coming quicker rather than later, this suggestion. And we just kind of had the foresight to hop on board.”

Other restaurants in Miami Beach do require their employees to keep their masks on both indoors and outdoors, depending on their policies.

A boutique in Sunset Harbor does have a policy that suggests customers wear masks inside if they are not vaccinated.

“I ask, are you vaccinated? That’s it. I’m very polite. I don’t want to be rude or something like that because this is the business,” said Fernando Bega from Shan boutique.

The store posts a sign on the front door and near the register, and they even display masks for sale.

“This company is a Canadian brand and then I follow the rules from corporate, and corporate says yes because in Canada, it’s the rules,” said Bega.

Though Bega said he will never turn away a customer, he will simply put his own mask on. But he said so far, no one has refused the request.